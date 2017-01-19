Canadas Olympic athletes getting analytics assist

At the height of three-time Olympic medallist Mark Tewksbury’s swimming career, heart rate monitoring meant pausing during practice so a coach could measure his pulse by pressing on his neck.By the time Adam van Koeverden got serious about kayaking, sport science had advanced. He measured his splits with a Timex stopwatch he kept aboard his boat.This week data-driven training assistance took a big step forward for Canadian athletes in a variety of Olympic sports. Wednesday morning the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed it will partner with SAS Analytics in a broad arrangement that will see the business analytics software firm help sport federations use advanced data to improve training, recovery and injury rehab. While SAS has worked with New Zealand’s rugby program and the U.K.’s rowing team, COC officials say this new partnership is the first between a national Olympic committee and a data analytics firm.The deal will see the COC set up an analytics council, composed of experts from various sports tasked with helping SAS set up sport-specific analytics programs.Article Continued Below“It will be the experts that know the sports best that will ultimately inform the strategy,” COC chief executive officer Chris Overholt said after Wednesday’s announcement. “To have the horsepower around the table that SAS will bring will be a difference-maker.”Last summer in Rio, Canadian athletes earned 22 medals, the highest total since 1996. It was tied for the best total in a non-boycotted summer games.But at Wednesday’s launch event, held midway through an annual meeting of SAS employees, Overholt pointed out that because Canada’s Olympic rivals continue innovating, the COC also had to seek ways to improve.