Canadas women shocked by NHLs decision to skip Winter Olympics

PLYMOUTH, MICH.—The NHL's decision not to release players for next year's Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea comes as a surprise to some of the Canadian players at the women's world hockey championship."We were kind of shocked. We thought they'd figure something out to get them there," forward Natalie Spooner said Tuesday."What the Games are about really is showing the best of the best. We still look up to them as being phenomenal hockey players, so to not see them there, I think will be sad."The women are facing a first Winter Olympics without NHL players there. Women's hockey was introduced to the Olympic program in 1998, the same year NHL players began participating.Without the star power of names such as Crosby, McDavid, Matthews, Kopitar, Oshie and Eriksson, will the women's tournament get more of the spotlight in Pyeongchang?