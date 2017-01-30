Canadian curler John Epping received loads of support after coming out

It has been over five years since curler John Epping told family, friends and peers in his sport’s community that he was gay.“I got a ton of messages,” he said. “And the way people tried to relate it to me was just to say, ‘Hey it’s OK, we’ve got your back.’ It came in so many different ways. It was pretty special.”Epping knew there was growing interest in his story about being a gay athlete in a men’s team sport, but held off on sharing the news more widely as he didn’t want it to be a distraction for his team. So there was no news conference, no statement, no television feature.“If somebody asks, I just talk about it,” Epping told The Canadian Press in his first in-depth interview on the subject. “And I know I probably should do more of these because it can help people. But I just look at it like, I haven’t thought about going around broadcasting that I’m a gay person curling.“This is my life. This is me . . . it’s a part of life, it’s what it is.”Article Continued BelowThe number of active elite male athletes who have revealed that they’re gay has risen in recent years, although it’s still a rarity at the professional level and in the curling world. For Epping, it’s a bonus to weigh in on a subject that could make things easier for someone — a curler, an athlete or anybody — who might be thinking about following his lead.“If it can make a difference for one person reading this story or even just one person in my life, if I can influence or help in a positive way — right on,” he said. “That’s fine with me. That’s great.”While it was difficult to initially come out, Epping felt it worked out very well. The three-time Grand Slam winner said he received “loads of support” from teammates, friends, family and sponsors.