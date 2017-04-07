Evan Dunfee is used to people making fun of his sport but always felt secure that, as long as he was willing to suffer on the roads, it was a choice he could make.News swirling around the tightly-knit race-walking community this week has changed that. The world’s leading race walkers fear the International Association of Athletics Federations and the International Olympic Committee are planning to drop the 50-kilometre men’s event, and turn the 20-kilometre men’s and women’s races into half-marathons, 21.1 kilometres long.The 50K is the granddaddy of endurance races at the Summer Olympics and the only athletics event with no women’s equivalent. It’s also Dunfee’s specialty.Article Continued Below“For Tokyo 2020 we need to maintain status quo. People have already committed their lives to this next four-year cycle, and they don’t deserve to have that taken away from them halfway through,” said the 26-year-old from Richmond, B.C.“Looking beyond Tokyo we need to evolve our sport, but let us be involved in that process.”The IAAF and IOC say no decisions have been made. The IAAF council, which meets April 12 and 13 in London, will review the athletics program for the next Olympics and submit proposals to the IOC. The final decision rests with the IOC executive board in July.