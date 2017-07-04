Canadian female pro-wrestlers see sport evolve into serious butt-kicking action

Xandra Bale scowls at the crowd as she pushes through a velvet curtain and struts towards the wrestling ring.It’s a Sunday afternoon at the Oshawa Curling Club, in a city just outside Toronto, and several dozen wrestling fans have gathered to watch the villainous Bale get knocked from her pedestal.“I know you guys haven’t seen a girl who looks like me before,” she snarls after snatching the microphone from the announcer.“But when a hot girl comes out — you’re supposed to cheer for her.”A smatter of applause seeps from the crowd, but the room clearly sides with her opponent, Jessie Mack, who skips around practically taunting Bale. Within a few moments, they’re clashing in a choreographed bout of combat that rivals their male counterparts.Article Continued BelowIt’s the only female wrestling match during this small event put on by an independent promoter, but across the industry that’s slowly changing.Xandra Bale throws Jessie Mack during their bout in a SynRGY Pro Wrestling event at the Oshawa Curling Club on Sunday. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Nearly a decade after she started, Bale — whose real name is Alex Davidson — has seen women’s wrestling become legitimized, evolving from hyper-sexualized fantasy fights into serious butt-kicking action that isn’t merely filling an empty slot in the lineup.Netflix recently hopped on the bandwagon with GLOW, a comedy series loosely based on a real-life ragtag group of wrestlers from the 1980s known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.