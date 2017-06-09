Canadian Grand Prix weekend opens with surprising twists

MONTREAL—On a warm but cloudy Friday at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, where Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen took turns setting blisteringly-fast practice lap times in preparation for Sunday’s 50th anniversary Grand Prix du Canada, Mercedes racing chief Toto Wolff dropped something of a bombshell.During a breakfast meeting with Canadian reporters — an annual event held on the first morning of the three-day race weekend — Wolff suggested that Formula One champion Nico Rosberg, who retired late last year literally minutes after winning the title, might soon be back in an F1 car. But not with Mercedes. Ferrari, perhaps. Or possibly another team.Said Wolff, an Austrian-born businessman who usually serves up a story or two along with the yogurt and berries: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Nico changed his mind in a year and reappears in a Ferrari, or somewhere else. The same way he retired, he might decide to come back.“He can only go with us or Ferrari to be competitive. He hasn’t talked to us yet.” Later, the executive director of Mercedes F1 qualified it slightly, adding in a much lower voice, “or somewhere else.”Article Continued BelowMeanwhile, Mercedes driver Hamilton, a three-time series champion who lost his title to Rosberg last season and is 25 points behind points leader Sebastian Vettel this year, just edged out his Ferrari rival in the first 90-minute session Friday morning.Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was third-fastest, Raikkonen fourth and Sergio Perez fifth in a Force-India. Canadian Lance Stroll was 13th-fastest in a Williams.Friday afternoon, Vettel’s teammate, Raikkonen, set the fastest time around the 4.361-kilometre course on the Ile Notre-Dame, followed closely by Hamilton, Vettel, Bottas and Max Verstappen in a Red Bull. Stroll finished the second practice session in 17th place out of 20 drivers who will start the race.