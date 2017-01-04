Canadian junior returnees closing in on redemption

MONTREAL—Dylan Strome, Matt Barzal, Thomas Chabot, Julien Gauthier, Mitchell Stephens.Those are the five players on Canada’s entry at the world junior hockey championship on whom last year’s dreadful sixth-place showing weighs most heavily. And those five players were key contributors in a quarter-final win over the Czechs that has given them a shot at redemption heading into Wednesday’s semifinal against Sweden. “You always have a memory of what happened in your brain, and it’s going to be a game where we want to come out on top and prove that last year shouldn’t have happened,” said Strome, the Canadian captain. “I know it’s a big game for our country, and for us.”It is sometimes a lot to ask of teenaged hockey players to carry the hopes and expectations of a hockey nation. These players seem to treat that more like a privilege than a burden.“For sure this will be the biggest game of my life,” said Chabot, the top-scoring defenceman in the tournament with seven points. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s good pressure. Everyone wants to make Team Canada and everyone knows the pressure comes with it. Article Continued Below“But everyone in the room sees it as a lot of fun. You play against a sellout crowd, everyone’s cheering. I’m looking forward to it.”For Sweden, a country that has developed a history of falling flat in the medal round, Canada represents its toughest opponent yet.“This is the best team we will have played so far in this tournament,” Swedish coach Thomas Monten said. “When you reach the semifinals, it’s the best four teams that remain.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx