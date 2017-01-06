Canadian juniors get sterling silver in shootout loss to U.S.: Arthur

MONTREAL—This is what you ask for: A chance to win gold, on the biggest stage. Ask any Canadian hockey player and they will tell you this is what they are raised for, this is what they want. You want to be out on the tightrope, with everything in front of you, and you want not to fall.But someone falls, and that’s the risk. You want to win, you might lose. In the final of the world junior hockey championships, Canada and the United States put on a classic: A splashing, sloshing, lurching junior-hockey classic. After 60 minutes it was 4-4. Overtime.And there Canada was better, but it just takes one shot, just one. Everyone kept pushing: Canada one way, the Americans back, landslides and near-misses, heart attacks for everyone. Canada had a power play: couldn’t score. Late in the period the Americans came close, and close, and close: Nope. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a great chance, and Mitchell Stephens another. Regrets.So, the five saddest words in hockey: We’re going to a shootout. The first four shooters were stopped, then five, then six. Troy Terry, the American shootout hero in the semi, goal. Anthony Cirelli, stopped. Jeremy Bracco, stopped. And Nicolas Roy, with the last chance, had the puck slide off his stick. Oh, no.The United States won the world junior gold, 5-4. It was a shame a shootout was how it ended, but them’s the rules. The crowd, after a moment, chanted “Ca-na-da!” The Americans whooped and hollered. The Canadians, silent, watched. Article Continued BelowWhat a game. Imagine if the NHL was played like this, without coaches trying to erase any sign of jeopardy. Hockey is better with mistakes, with daring, with chaos. With goalies who aren’t near-perfect. With fun. Oh, it was a game. Thomas Chabot — who played an astounding 44 minutes, and never slowed down — scored Canada’s first goal, on the way to just a towering performance. After five breathless minutes it was 1-0, Canada. Four minutes later Canada leaned into a cycle, and Jeremy Lauzon, a third-pair defenceman on this team, jumped on a bouncing puck, shuffled sideways to make space, and sent an absolute top-grade rocket fuel blast into the top corner. 2-0. There was another pair of Canadian shifts that pinned Americans in their own zone like so many high school kids stuffed into lockers. Canada came to play.

