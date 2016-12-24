Canadian juniors should appreciate spotlight while its there

Dylan Strome, Julien Gauthier, Mitchell Stephens, and on and on.During their two weeks in the world junior championship spotlight, Canada’s teenage hockey stars will become household names.But when the tournament, which starts Monday, ends on Jan. 5, the spotlight will be gone. The players will go back to their junior teams, and back to anonymity, at least relative to what they will experience in Toronto and Montreal.Gauthier went through the experience last year. “It was pretty weird,” he said. “You’re treated like a pro. You play in pro rinks. When you go back to junior, it’s like nothing compared to here.“You do a lot with Team Canada. It’s a big experience. Then you go back to your routine.”Article Continued BelowThe challenge will be to make the next two weeks seem like the routine. “You’ve got to block it out as best as possible,” said Strome, the Canadian captain and another veteran of least year’s tournament. “There’s always people watching you, wherever you go. “Every day, you’re playing for your teammates. It doesn’t matter if the spotlight is on. When you go out there, you want to win for your teammates, score a goal, or block shots, or whatever you do best for the team.”

