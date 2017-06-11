Canadian long shot Marchand enjoying LPGA ride: Feschuk

CAMBRIDGE, ONT.—As an aspiring member of the LPGA Tour, life isn’t normally this glamourous for Brittany Marchand.Marchand, who’s age 24 and from Orangeville, shot a 67 on Saturday to move into a tie for ninth heading into Sunday’s final round of the Manulife LPGA Classic, five shots back of tournament leader Lexi Thompson. Suddenly Marchand, ranked 558th in the world and largely unknown compared to more famous golfing compatriots Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp, was the object of considerable home-soil adoration. “It’s kind of nice to have somebody cheering for you,” Marchand said with a giggle. “Because usually it’s just your host family, two people on the side, or your mom that travelled and came to see you.”Marchand usually plays on the developmental Symetra Tour, where relative obscurity comes attached to considerable poverty. This year, for instance, Marchand has won $7,510 (all figures U.S.) in prize money in eight events. When you subtract the $4,000 she has spent in $500-per-tournament entry fees, that’s a $3,510 takeaway, not including expenses like gas and food.“If you saw my car right now, you’d be shocked. I live out of it,” she said. Article Continued BelowSharp, who shot 70 on Saturday to sit three shots behind Thompson at 14 under par for the tournament, can relate. “You’re barely making money,” said Sharp, who has spent time on the Symetra Tour. “It’s so little money that $500 can make or break getting your (LPGA Tour) card. It is a grind, and it’s definitely way different than being out here. We’re very fortunate out on the LPGA. I mean, we’re very lucky.”Indeed, while Sunday’s winner will take home a cheque worth $255,000, Marchand spends time on the Symetra Tour bunking with host families who offer free lodging and the occasional dinner. Sometimes she even accepts the services of a volunteer caddie, although given the hit-and-miss nature of the workforce — “There’s times you get somebody who really doesn’t know what to do, so they’re nervous,” she said — mostly she transports her clubs in a push cart. In other words, she doesn’t have much in common with Henderson, the top Canadian in the world rankings at No. 15, who shot a 68 to sit tied for 14th here. Henderson has earned more than $2 million in prize money, plus more in endorsements, since turning pro in 2015.