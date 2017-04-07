Canadian Masters hopefuls wrestle with gusts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA.—To give you an idea of the stiffness of the breeze that swirled around Augusta National during the Thursday’s opening round of the Masters, consider the pitching wedge belonging to Adam Hadwin.During his three-over-par round of 75, Hadwin, the Masters rookie and world No. 46 from Abbotsford, B.C., hit that club on multiple occasions with wildly disparate results. Now, on a gentle day with his optimal swing, Hadwin can count on that club to fly a ball precisely 133 yards. But on Thursday, Hadwin could rely on no such predictability. Hitting his wedge into the flag-rippling, tree-swaying bluster, it went as little as 100 yards. Hitting it with the force of the gale behind him, it went as far as 165 yards. Same club, same pro, same swing — wildly different results based on Mother Nature’s whim. On a day when a scant 11 competitors broke par — and leader Charley Hoffman was a seven-under outlier sitting four shots clear of second-place William McGirt — let’s just say the elements one-upped the vast majority of the golf world’s elite.“It truly is just a guessing game, to be honest,” said Hadwin, speaking of club selection in Thursday’s gale.This was Augusta with the emphasis on the “gust.” And more of the same is forecast for Friday’s second round. It’s as though a dose of the British Open has been transported to the southern United States in time for the year’s first major. Except, with Augusta National’s premium on precision and famously quick putting surfaces, these conditions might be trickier than a typical Open championship.Article Continued Below“It doesn’t blow this hard very often over (in the British Isles), either,” said Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, who shot a four-over-par 76. “And usually when it does blow over there, it’s very consistent — just a heavy wind. This is just blustery.”If it was difficult for Masters regulars, it was torturous for first-timers. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., like Hadwin a Canadian first-timer, shot a 79. Hughes was admirably positive about his result, pointing out plenty of great players shot in the mid- to high-70s — Henrik Stenson shot a 77 — and that back when Weir won in 2003, Ernie Els put up an opening-round 79 and finished tied for sixth.“A very hard day. Hard for everybody,” Hughes said, “but especially hard for a guy that’s never seen this course in that kind of wind.”