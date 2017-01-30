Canadian men find stride on climb to fourth in Wellington Sevens

There have been more valleys than peaks of late for the Canadian men’s rugby sevens team. But Canada climbed high at the Wellington Sevens on the weekend.The Canadians, who started the season with back-to-back 13th-place finishes in Dubai and Cape Town, finally found their stride under new coach Damian McGrath and placed fourth Sunday in New Zealand.South Africa defeated Fiji 26-5 in the championship game on a windy day at Westpac Stadium. Canada won four straight matches before falling 21-5 in semifinal action to the high-flying Blitzboks, who have now won two events and finished runner-up in the third. Adam Zaruba, named to the tournament all-star team, scored a late consolation try for Canada.The last time the Canadian men finished as high as fourth was Japan in April 2015. Canada’s best showing on the circuit was a second in Glasgow in May 2014. And it marked the first time Canada had made it to the elite Cup part of a tournament draw since the 2014-15 season.Article Continued BelowThe Canadians came within seconds of finishing third Sunday but fell victim to a late try by James Fleming in a 28-22 loss to Scotland in the third-place match. The Scots played with just nine men due to injuries.McGrath and his team felt they were hard done by in the dying seconds, denied a legitimate penalty deep in Scottish territory at the start of the move that led to the Scots’ winning try.Isaac Kaay’s first try on the circuit, set up by a nifty Mike Fuailefau offload, had given Canada a 22-21 lead with 65 seconds remaining. Scotland, taking the kickoff at its goal-line, drove the length of the field on a sweeping six-pass move to score, with Fleming eluding a desperate final tackle attempt by John Moonlight.