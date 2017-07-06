Canadian mens soccer team playing first competitive game under new coach

Canada plays its first competitive game under Octavio Zambrano on Friday when it takes on French Guiana to open the 2017 Gold Cup.More demanding group-phase games await against Costa Rica and Honduras, but Zambrano is not about to take lightly the French territory nestled between Brazil and Suriname.“They’re a good side,” the Ecuadorian-born coach said on the eve of the game in Harrison, N.J. “They have had to do something good to be in this tournament … They are, I would say, the same level as Curacao. They have French players with Caribbean roots whereas Curacao has Dutch players with Caribbean roots.Read more:Canadian men’s soccer coach looking at big pictureArticle Continued BelowCanada beats Curacao for first win under Zambrano“They are all legitimate players in the professional league in France and some local players. But they’re a good side. I’ve seen them on video. They have a good team.”The Canadian men beat 68th-ranked Curacao 2-1 in a June 13 friendly in Montreal, Zambrano’s first game in charge since taking over the men’s program in March.