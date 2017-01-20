Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury gears up for home World Cup

VAL SAINT-COME, QUE.—Television coverage does wonders for freestyle skiing, especially the slow-motion replays of jumps that show the acrobatic nature of all the flips and twists. But it doesn’t do justice to the steepness of a moguls course or just how fast skiers navigate those bumps between their jumps.That’s best seen in person on the first day of training before a World Cup when the skiers are learning the course, looking for the fastest line and figuring out the jumps and landings. On Thursday, it did not go well for everyone and, even with the very best skiers, it looked like incredibly hard work.By Saturday’s World Cup races, those skiers who want to win medals here will have to make it all look smooth and easy. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury is the best there’s ever been at doing just that. Article Continued BelowHe already holds the record for the most World Cup moguls victories (34) and the most consecutive wins (7). For the last five years he’s been the world’s top moguls skier, he’s a two-time world champion and the Olympic silver medallist. Kingsbury is so dominant his competitors have likened him to a winning machine but, last weekend, he showed that a tough moguls course can get the better of even him.He came sixth at the World Cup in Lake Placid. It was a rare podium miss for Kingsbury who hasn’t finished out of the medals in singles moguls since early 2014.