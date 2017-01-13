Canadian NHL teams playoff hopes

Playoff hockey is likely returning to Canada this spring. All seven Canadian NHL teams are either in or close to a playoff spot at the season’s midpoint, meaning a repeat of last year’s calamity — which saw every team in Canada miss the post-season for the first time in 46 years — probably won’t recur. Here is a look at the progress of each team so far:MONTREAL CANADIENSPlayoff spot: YesMVP: Carey PriceThe Canadiens have returned to a place of Eastern Conference prominence and it starts with Price, who didn’t lose his first start until mid-November and is again boasting elite numbers at the game’s most important position. Shea Weber, meanwhile, has thrived in a difficult role as a first-year Hab, Alex Radulov has been a star reborn in his return to North America and Max Pacioretty has been typically potent following a slow start. Helpful contributions from the likes of Paul Byron, Jeff Petry, Phillip Danault and emerging star Alex Galchenyuk (prior to injury) have the Atlantic Division leaders looking like a near lock for the post-season.Article Continued BelowOTTAWA SENATORSPlayoff spot: YesMVP: Erik Karlsson

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx