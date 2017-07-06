Canadian soccer phenom Alphonso Davies talent belies his youth

Alphonso Davies is a world-class soccer player and he’s barely old enough to drive.Canada’s promising 16-year-old star could log minutes in his first major international tournament this week. It’s just the latest milestone in a stellar, albeit brief, career.Davies was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled Liberia amid its civil war. He immigrated to Canada at age 5, became a Canadian citizen in June and just days later debuted with the men’s national team in a friendly to become the youngest player in Canadian national team history.The Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder, along with 48 other MLS players, is getting set for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Group play begins Friday, with Canada facing French Guiana.Article Continued Below“Being able to play on the men’s national team, me stepping on the field would be a really great honour for me,” Davies said recently.After immigrating to Canada, Davies initially lived in Edmonton. His family moved to Vancouver in 2015 and as a 15-year-old — not yet old enough to drive — he earned an MLS roster spot.Davies is one of the more electrifying MLS players featured on Gold Cup rosters. In 21 MLS appearances — eight starts — he’s aided Vancouver’s attack with his speed and playmaking ability.