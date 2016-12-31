Canadian soccer stars Buchanan and Lawrence mull lucrative futures

The club future of two of Canada’s finest women’s soccer players will be decided in the coming days. And Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence have lucrative options.The two West Virginia University stars have offers from Europe, while keeping a door open to North America via the Jan. 12 NWSL draft.The two 21-year-olds have played together since they were 9 years old in Brampton. They could be headed to the same team, although getting to stay together will be more complicated in the pro world.Buchanan, an athletic, physical centre back, has 63 caps for Canada already. And her list of accolades has grown since 2015 when she was named best young player at the World Cup, was one of 10 finalists for FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year and named to the FIFPro Women’s World XI Team as well as Canadian Player of the Year.An Olympic bronze medal, complete with wins over France and Germany, and slew of collegiate honours followed this year.Article Continued Below“Those things don’t go without recognition and notice,” said Canadian national team coach John Herdman. “Because of that, the football world is really open to Kadeisha at this point. I think a player like that is attracting the attention of the best clubs, the biggest clubs in the world.”“Every team really wants her. It will be interesting with her checklist which one gets her,” said West Virginia coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “Obviously her and Ashley are very, very desired.”Wherever they end up, Buchanan and Lawrence will be standard-bearers for a Canadian team on the rise.

