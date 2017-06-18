Canadian soccers 2020 vision: Olympic gold, then female coach: Feschuk

John Herdman, coach of Canada’s women’s national soccer team, was blue-skying the future over the phone from Vancouver the other day.The year, in this particular aspirational dream sequence, will be 2020. The song will be “O Canada,” played in Tokyo with Canadian players draped in Olympic gold. The world ranking will be No. 1, as prophesied by captain Christine Sinclair way back in 2017. And in that moment, Herdman will wave goodbye after nine years at the helm of the squad.If that bit about global dominance is yet to be achieved, Herdman says his parting is already settled. Maybe, he says, he’ll reboot his career in the men’s game. Or perhaps he’ll embark on the PhD he has long talked of completing. What he knows, though, is that he won’t occupy his current post past 2020. And what he hopes is that the next coach of Canada’s women’s national team is a woman.“We’ll be giving the women’s game to women in 2020. It’ll be a watershed moment,” Herdman said. “You won’t see many guys around the women’s game in the future … You should see the women’s game owned by women, I would hope. That’s why I’ve got to get ready to move on. I’m committed to handing it over.”This is, in some ways, a down year for Canada’s women’s soccer squad. The next World Cup isn’t until 2019. The memory of last summer’s Rio Olympics, where Canada won a second consecutive bronze medal, continues to fade. And yet Herdman’s team remains one of the most interesting stories on the Canadian sporting landscape for more than one reason. Earlier this month, for one, Sinclair announced the team’s ultimate goal is to be No. 1 on the planet — an unprecedented bit of goal-setting for a country that only moved into FIFA’s top five for the first time last year.Article Continued BelowFor such supremacy to materialize, Herdman figures it would help if the game’s domestic power brokers provide what he sees as one of the missing pieces to the puzzle — specifically a Canadian-based professional team.“I hope to see a fully fledged pro team in Canada next year … And I think that’s going to change the game forever in our country,” Herdman said. “We want to see young women, aunties, grandmothers, moms taking their daughters and owning their own sport. I think it’s just around the corner.”Herdman is of the belief that the women’s pro game can be a success here, both financially and competitively, in part as evidenced by the 35,000 combined who came to see his team play last weekend in two friendlies in Winnipeg and Toronto. The key to a pro team’s theoretical prosperity, Herdman insists, will be simple.