Canadian tight end Antony Auclair auditioning for NFL teams

It's two down, eight to go for Antony Auclair.The Laval tight end has visited with two NFL teams since holding his pro day last month. A total of 17 NFL scouts and Montreal Alouettes GM Kavis Reed watched the six-foot-five, 256-pound Auclair conduct his workout with a pulled hamstring injury he sustained just 10 days earlier.But the native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., still impressed, posting a 33½-inch vertical jump and nine-foot, nine-inch broad jump — each solid indicators of explosion and lower-body strength. Auclair also registered a personal-best 22 reps in the 225-pound bench press and a respectable 40-yard dash time of 4.82 seconds given his physical condition.Afterwards, five NFL teams asked to meet with Auclair. That figure quickly increased to eight, and agent Sasha Ghavami said Tuesday that 10 teams wanted to meet sit down with his client.Ghavami wouldn't divulge which two teams Auclair has met with or what other clubs he has future visits lined up with.