Canadian women looking to give Costa Rica the boot

John Herdman is looking for some more clinical finishing in front of goal. But off the field, his Canadian women's soccer team is as sharp as ever.Herdman lost track of his soccer boots after Canada's 3-1 victory Thursday over Costa Rica in Winnipeg. When his boot bag was returned to him, his beloved black Copa Mundial boots had been spray-painted pink."It could be any one of this group," Herdman said with resignation when asked who the culprit might be."It's sacrilege to touch a man's Copas," he said with mock indignation.On the plus side, the as-yet unidentified prankster(s) left the Canadian coach a brand new pair of Copa Mundials — a classic Adidas shoe first released in 1979 — to ease his pain.Too smart to contemplate payback — any retaliatory move would only be returned three-fold, he said — Herdman just put on his new shoes Saturday and led practice.