Canadian women put on show for soccer fans

Some 40 minutes after Canada’s 6-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Sunday afternoon, young fans lined the west side of BMO Field for a chance to get close to their soccer idols.Squeals of joy escalated as the Canadian women neared, a reminder of just how high John Herdman’s team is regarded by the next generation of would-be internationals.Those fans can now say they were there for perhaps a moment to remember in Canadian soccer as 16-year-old Jordyn Huitema, in just her fourth senior appearance, opened her national team account with two goals — in the 73rd and 74th minutes — off the bench.Canada was coming off a 3-1 win over Costa Rica on Thursday in Winnipeg.Sunday was a good day for Canada’s youth brigade as 22-year-old Janine Beckie scored three goals and 18-year-old Deanne Rose added a single before an announced crowd of 20,628 on a hot summer day.Article Continued BelowJessie Fleming, 19, helped perennial talisman Christine Sinclair, who turns 34 Monday, pull the strings, playing provider as the fifth-ranked Canadian women repeatedly ripped open the 30th-ranked Costa Ricans’ defence.Huitema, a five-foot-nine striker who has played all of 76 minutes with the senior side, was rewarded with a Gatorade shower by her teammates.Her first goal came in a goalmouth scramble but the second was a confident strike from a player seen as a star in the making.