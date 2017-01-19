OTTAWA—They could be called The Three Amigas. Except that would be a nose-stretcher.For one thing, figure skating is a cut-throat sport, beneath the air-kiss veneer and the tragic tears kiss ’n’ cry.For another thing — the most crucial thing at the moment — only two of the trio will leave the capital on Sunday having punched her ticket to the world championships in Helsinki, a couple of months hence.Alaine Chartrand. Kaetlyn Osmond. Gabrielle Daleman. Going mano-a-mano-a-mano over the weekend at the Canadian championships.Chartrand, just a stone’s throw from her Prescott home — although the 20-year-old, in an oft-told story, rides the Chartrand-mobile in weekly training treks to Minto and Toronto — is the defending women’s champion.Article Continued BelowOsmond, the raven-haired dark orchid from Newfoundland, twice won the national crown before suffering a hideous leg fracture when trying to avoid a training collision, which cost her a full year of rehab sideline.Daleman is the Newmarket teenager whose intense focus on skating once led her to tell reporters that her favourite off-ice activity was doing physio. Daleman was the higher-finishing Canadian lady at worlds last spring.As different from each other as black and white and day-glo orange.