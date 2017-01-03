Canadian national women’s soccer team star Ashley Lawrence is headed overseas, having signed with French club Paris Saint-Germain through 2019. Putting pen to paper to join PSG was an “immense source of pride,” the 21-year-old said in a release Tuesday morning. “Joining this very big club is the next step in my career. Everything the coach and directors had to say convinced me to sign here and give my all for the club. I have big ambitions here with Paris Saint-Germain.” PSG’s Sports Director Olivier Létang hailed Lawrence as one of the world’s most promising young players in her position and under the age of 22. “It’s very satisfying to see her sign for us looking to continue her development and show her talents to the Parisian fans. Her arrival is in perfect keeping with our policy of bringing up talented young players alongside established world-class talents,” he said. Article Continued BelowThe Canadian, who has played in both midfield and at defence on the international stage, successfully completed her medical exams with the club Friday. She will visit PSG’s training centre, Bougival, and meet up with her new teammates as of this week, according to the release. Lawrence, who played her junior soccer with the Brampton Brams, earned her first cap for the Canadian women’s national team in January 2013, when she was just 17 years old. In the four years and 45 caps since that appearance, Lawrence has become a household name in the world of women’s soccer in this country.

