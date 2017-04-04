PLYMOUTH, MICH.—Jennifer Wakefield and Haley Irwin each had a goal and an assist to lead Canada to an 8-0 win over Russia at the women’s world hockey championship Monday.The Canadians concluded their preliminary round in Pool A with a 1-2 record. They awaited the result of a later game between the United States (2-0) and Finland (1-1) to know their playoff path.Emily Clark, Natalie Spooner, Erin Ambrose, Brianne Jenner, Meghan Agosta, Haley Irwin and Sarah Potomak also scored for Canada.Canadian starter Shannon Szabados made 17 saves for the shutout in her second start of the tournament.Russia’s Maria Sorokina allowed six goals on 35 shots before she was replaced by Nadezhda Alexandrova in the third period. Alexandrova then turned away four of six shots for the Russians (0-3).Article Continued BelowWhile the Canadians were favoured — Russia has never beaten them in women’s hockey — it was a win they needed to regain confidence after back-to-back losses to open the tournament.Canada scored more goals than their first two games combined, including four power-play goals, and killed off a Russian two-man advantage early in the second.The top two teams in Pool A get a bye to Thursday’s semifinals. The bottom two drop to Tuesday’s quarter-finals against the top two seeds from Pool B.