Canadians fade before surprise LPGA ending in Cambridge: Feschuk

CAMBRIDGE, ONT.—For a long while on Sunday afternoon, it looked as though Ariya Jutanugarn wasn’t going to hoist the trophy at the Manulife LPGA Classic.Jutanugarn, who came into the tournament as the No. 2-ranked player in women’s golf, didn’t string together the round-closing birdies it seemed like she would need to win. Third-round leader Lexi Thompson, the world No. 5, was holding a two-shot lead on the 17th tee. In the clubhouse after making par on her final six holes, Jutanugarn could only watch.“(Thompson) just had to make par to win,” Jutanugarn said. “We were pretty sure she was going to make par.”But after Thompson missed a pair of par putts from short range that led to bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18, a three-way sudden-death playoff ensued — with Thompson, Jutanugarn and In Gee Chun playing the 18th hole at Whistle Bear Golf Club. In the end, Jutanugarn’s 25-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole won the day, and a winner’s cheque for $255,000 U.S.The Thai 21-year-old’s victory — her first of 2017 after winning five times in 2016 — will also almost certainly see her supplant New Zealand’s Lydia Ko as world No. 1 when the rankings are released Monday. We say “almost certainly” because the folks who preside over the rankings projected Jutanugarn would overtake Ko a week ago, only to acknowledge a snafu in the calculations that meant Ko actually retained her hold on top spot.Article Continued BelowWhatever the case, Jutanugarn said she’d be happy to wait until Monday to receive official word of her place in the global pecking order.“I just can’t believe I won the tournament,” said Jutanugarn. “It’s a surprise for me.”Thompson, the 22-year-old from Florida, chalked it up to the breaks of a fickle sport.