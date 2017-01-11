Canadians on track for MLS SuperDraft breakthrough

Kwame Awuah has dreamed of being a professional soccer player for just about as long as he can remember.Today, he’s part of the largest Canadian contingent ever invited to Major League Soccer’s combine in Los Angeles, leading up to Friday’s SuperDraft. “It didn’t become clear that (going pro) was possible until I was about 13, after I participated in (local academy) Sigma FC’s annual Sigma Camps during the summer, where European coaches do a couple sessions with the team all week long,” Awuah, a Toronto-raised midfielder, said via email before the five-day prospects camp.Local academy coaches and the sport’s national governing body say this year’s Canadian crop — also featuring Edmonton-born midfielder Shamit Shome, plus strikers Brian Wright (Ajax, Ont.), Adonijah Reid and Chris Nanco (both from Brampton) — is just the beginning, paving the way for more to reach the pro level.Mock drafts regularly project Shome, Reid and Wright to go among the 22 first-round picks on Friday, which would be a Canadian high. This comes on the heels of strong showings by Canadians over the last two drafts:Article Continued BelowIn 2015, Brampton native — and fellow Sigma FC alum — Cyle Larin became the first Canadian to go No. 1 overall (to Orlando City), while Pickering defender Skylar Thomas went 11th to Toronto FC. Last year, another Sigma product, Toronto’s Richie Laryea, was selected seventh by Orlando City. Wright says he started to take a keener interest in MLS when players he had played with or against started popping up — Larin, Thomas and Toronto FC midfielder Jay Chapman.

