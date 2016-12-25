Canadians think world junior gold is in the cards

It all started with a game of Schnarps.Team Canada’s players at the world junior championship are crazy about the card game, a modified version of Euchre.Assistant captain Mathew Barzal declares himself the best at it. Teammates get a laugh out of that, but that’s part of the fun — and that’s the point. Barzal and rest of the leadership group feel more off-ice bonding will help on the ice when they opener against Russia at the Air Canada Centre on Monday night.“I’m having a blast. There’s super energy with our group, so fun should be a part of it,” Barzal said as the Canadians went through their final tune ups before facing Russia.The way Barzal, fellow assistant Thomas Chabot and captain Dylan Strome tell it, fun is an important part of the equation for Team Canada, which is facing the usual “gold or bust” pressure that is amplified when the tournament’s on home ice.Article Continued BelowBarzal plays an important role as one of five returnees from the team that lost in the quarter-finals last time. Those core players pass along first-hand knowledge of the bitterness of finishing out of the medals. But Barzal also brings more than intangibles. The first-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2015 appeared in two NHL games in October before the club sent him back to junior to tighten up his defensive game with more playing time, rather than sitting and watching at the NHL level as a healthy scratch most nights.He’s in a unique position to share that wide range of knowledge in pursuit of gold.

