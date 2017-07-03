Canadiens make Carey Price NHLs highest-paid goalie

MONTREAL—Carey Price never wants to wear another hockey jersey other than Montreal’s red, white and blue.The Montreal Canadiens signed Price to an eight-year contact extension that reportedly carries an annual cap hit of $10.5 million (US). That will make the 29-year-old the highest-paid goaltender in hockey. Price’s new deal doesn’t kick in until the 2018-19 season and won’t expire until the summer of 2026.“I never thought about playing anywhere else,” said Price, who spoke to reporters from his summer home in Kelowna, B.C. “It’s a great place for me. I never thought about putting on another uniform. I just thought it would be too weird, I guess.Read more:Free agent forward Patrick Marleau signs three-year deal with LeafsArticle Continued BelowRangers land biggest name as free agency opens“There’s no better place to play hockey. I’m honoured to be able to wear a Canadiens uniform for the rest of my career. This is all I’ve ever known and it’s all I ever will know, I hope.”Price, a native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has one year left on a six-year deal signed exactly five years earlier which carried an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.