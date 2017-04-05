Capitals coach Barry Trotz likens young Leafs to Gretzky-era Oilers

Capitals coach Barry Trotz paid the Leafs organization a huge compliment during his scrum prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Maple Leafs.The discussion, between Trotz and the media, turned to the Leafs’ highly touted pack of rookies, and the success they’ve brought to the team this season. When asked if he’d ever seen a group like that before, Trotz nodded yes, and cited the Wayne Gretzky Oilers in the 1980s.“Yeah, I have. Edmonton Oilers, way back in the day. Starting with 99,” Trotz said.“As (Leafs coach Mike Babcock) said, there would be pain. I think everyone thought there’d be more pain. They did a really good job. They turned it around quick. They did a great job drafting and putting the right pieces together. “They’re playing with structure. A lot of focus, and a lot of commitment. They’re in a position to be in the playoffs right now. They’re playing good hockey, they’re getting great goaltending from (Frederik) Andersen, so there’s not a lot of holes in their game. They got it dialed. Their speed and skill are acute right now. They’re 8-1-1 in their last 10. Pretty good record.” Article Continued BelowPRESENT TENSE: Babcock, like his players, has a single focus these days, and that focus is preparing for the next game, and nothing else.With the Leafs on the verge of capturing their first playoff berth since 2012-13 and first in a full 82-game season since 2004, Babcock was peppered at Tuesday’s morning skate with playoff-related questions.He repeated, and repeated again, that the focus was on the Capitals Tuesday night.