Captain Kane rescues World Cup point for England

Harry Kane’s stoppage-time equalizer rescued a 2-2 draw for England against Scotland in a World Cup qualifier after a pair of late Leigh Griffiths free kicks looked to have completed a dramatic comeback on Saturday.England seemed on course for a routine victory when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave it the lead shortly after coming off the bench. But three goals in the final six minutes lit up a game that was until then low on quality and entertainment.Griffiths beat Joe Hart twice with set-pieces from long range before Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane, captain of England for the first time, volleyed his side level deep into stoppage time.England’s position at the top of Group F weakened as Slovakia and Slovenia both won, but it left Hampden Park relieved to have kept its eight-year unbeaten run in tournament qualifying matches intact.England remains top of the table with 14 points, but Slovakia won 2-1 in Lithuania to close within two points while Slovenia is just one point further back after a 2-0 win over Malta.Article Continued Below“It (the goal) is definitely up at the top, it was a special day,” Kane said. “It looked like we were going to win the game and then like we were going to lose when 2-1 down in stoppage time.“To get the goal was special. I did not know whether the keeper was going to come, so when I saw him stay on his line … what a ball it was, and it was just a good side-foot into the net.”Oxlade-Chamberlain took just five minutes to make an impact, as he cut in from the right and struck a powerful left-foot effort past Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the 70th minute.