Capturing a country through sport: It happened here

To celebrate our country’s birthday, the Star is showcasing 150 of the quintessential Canadian sporting characters and moments of the last 150 years. In the third of a 10-part series, we highlight several events of historical significance that took place on our soil.Jackie RobinsonTrailblazer Jackie Robinson was welcomed by the people of Montreal as he began his professional baseball career.Of all the things in sports over the last 150 years that should make Canadians proud of our country, it’s hard to think of one more important than the way citizens of Montreal treated Jackie Robinson.The trailblazing baseball star, who broke the major-league colour barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers, spent his first season as a professional with the Montreal Royals in 1946, a watershed moment for him, the game and Canada.Article Continued BelowRobinson was special. He led the Royals to the pennant and the Little World Series title by hitting .349 with 113 runs scored, but he was also able to play home games unencumbered by the prevalent racism and Jim Crow laws he had to endure in the United States.Then a newlywed, Robinson was made comfortable in Montreal, able to live as he wanted.“One of the most difficult things in the 40s for Black people was to rent anything, anywhere,” his widow, Rachel, once recalled, recounting the story of finding the couple a place to live.She found an apartment and nervously knocked on the door, greeted by a smile and an invitation to tea.