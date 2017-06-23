Capturing a country through sport: The crossovers

To celebrate our country’s birthday, the Star is showcasing 150 of the quintessential Canadian sporting characters and moments of the last 150 years. In the second instalment of our 10-part series, we highlight the Canadians whose skill and talent exceeded their chosen sporting specialty.Clara HughesThe first came after a stirring ride through the streets of Buckhead, Ga., the site of the road racing competition at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, a fresh-faced, red-haired darling of Canadian cycling capturing the hearts of sports fans across the country with a bronze medal in road cycling.The last came after a blistering tour around the speed-skating oval in Vancouver in 2010, a beloved Canadian icon, the likes of which the world had never seen, capturing yet another Olympic medal, this one the bronze in the 500-metre sprint.Article Continued BelowVancouver marked her fourth Olympics and the medal was her sixth, a testament to the crossover sports skills of the incomparable Clara Hughes.There are so many Canadian athletes who have been multi-faceted, so talented in sports and successful in life’s endeavours, but Hughes is one who stands out from the others because of the breadth of her accomplishments and contributions.Now 44 years old and one of the country’s leaders in the fight for mental health awareness and initiatives, Hughes accomplished in her career things that no athlete on Earth ever has.