Caroline Ouellette closes in on CWHL goal record

Caroline Ouellette’s teammates are ready. They want her to have a memento of the women’s hockey history she’s about to make.Ouellette is a goal away from becoming the all-time leading goal scorer in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. At 130 goals, the Montreal Canadiennes forward is tied with retired Brampton Thunder forward Jayna Hefford.Les Canadiennes have four games remaining this season, including a two-game series at home Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Furies.If she scores that landmark goal, Ouellette likely won’t think to grab the puck for posterity, says her teammate Lauriane Rougeau.“She won’t go get it,” Rougeau told The Canadian Press. “I think we’re all going to be fighting for who is going to get the puck for her.”Article Continued BelowThe trophies, medals and milestones aren’t what keeps Ouellette playing.The 38-year-old Montreal native feels a sense of stewardship to both her team and the women’s league to raise their profiles in the hockey world. But Ouellette flat-out still loves to play.“I love the emotions of being in really close games and being able to contribute to the success of my team by either making a great offensive play or making a great backcheck or blocking a shot,” Ouellette said.