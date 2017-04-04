Caroline Ouellette makes move from Canadian hockey team player to coach

PLYMOUTH, MICH.—The ache has faded for Caroline Ouellette.After their official team photo at the world championships, the Canadian women’s hockey team skated to the benches to exchange their game jerseys for practice gear and then got to work.It’s a ritual Ouellette was part of in a dozen world championships during her 16 years on the national team. But this time she remained in a warm-up tracksuit.Ouellette has returned for a 13th world championship, but not as a player. The 37-year-old from Montreal is an assistant coach to Laura Schuler in Plymouth.Two years ago, Ouellette scored the fifth goal in a wild 7-5 loss to the U.S. in the world final in Malmo, Sweden. She also scored the overtime winner when Canada last won a world title in 2012.Article Continued BelowShe’s now on the ice in practices, but not behind the bench in games. Ouellette sits in the stands with general manager Melody Davidson and scouts.“I just stopped playing on this team, so I didn’t think I’d be back this fast,” Ouellette said.“I’m helping the players individually with video. I’m helping with scouting. I’m really being the assistant of the assistants.”