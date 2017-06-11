Carreras late home run lifts Blue Jays to victory over Mariners

SEATTLE — If the Mariners thought the contingent of visiting Blue Jays’ fans was rowdy on Friday night, they hadn’t seen anything yet. Saturday’s crowd at Safeco Field grew by more than 12,000, the bulk of them representing the visiting team’s colours. And on this night they were rewarded with a hat trick of home runs from Kendrys Morales, Ezequiel Carrera and Justin Smoak and a 4-2 victory. The Jays (30-32) made just one change to the lineup that lost here by the same score on Friday, swapping Ryan Goins for Darwin Barney at second base, but flipped the script from the previous night, allowing the Mariners (31-32) to get on the board first — Nelson Cruz singled to lead off the second inning before advancing on a wild pitch and scoring on a Kyle Seager hit. It took Toronto until the third inning to get a man on base, courtesy of back-to-back walks from Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda to Barney and Carrera. After Kevin Pillar flew out to centre for the second out of the frame, Josh Donaldson stepped up to the plate and crushed the ball down the third-base line at Seager, who made the defensive play of the game with a dive to by stop the ball in its tracks and preserve the home team’s slim lead. Marcus Stroman (7-2) kept the Blue Jays within one through the bottom half of the inning, retiring the Mariners in order on eight pitches.Article Continued Below“I felt pretty good throughout the night,” said Stroman, who scattered six hits, two runs — one earned — and six strikeouts over seven innings for his sixth straight win. “I think my sinker, that’s kind of what all my other pitches play off of. When I have my sinker down in the zone I feel like everything else kind of plays up so from early on I felt like I was able to pound it down.”The Blue Jays finally registered their first hit in the fourth inning thanks to Morales, whose 12th homer of the year — a two-run shot to left field — gave the visitors the lead. Cheers from around the jam-packed crowd of 45,480 rained down on the designated hitter and former Mariner as he rounded the bases, the first glimpse at a Blue Jays home run for those travelling from north of the border.