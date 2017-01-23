Cat-lover Kadri stands out among dog-friendly Leafs

Nazem Kadri, cat person. Who knew?The Maple Leafs centre has opened up an Instagram account for Jazzy, his cat.“Her name is Jasmine, she’s three years old, I’ve had her for just over a year,” said Kadri. “It was a spontaneous thing, I went last year with Nick Spaling who at the time was playing here. We went to the pet store to get his dog something for his teeth. It was a day off. Asked if there was a humane society around to go look at dogs, and made our way over there. There wasn’t that many choices with dogs. I went into the cat room, and had an instant connection. Thought I’d take her home right on the spot.”Kadri lives alone and likes the companionship.“When you’re by yourself, she’s always there waiting for me. It’s nice to have around. She’s really playful.”Article Continued BelowKadri is not the only Leaf with a pet. But his teammates with pets mostly have dogs.The Star went around the room, asking Leafs about their pets.MITCH MARNER