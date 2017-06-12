Cavaliers buy into bruise brothers mentality in NBA final

OAKLAND—The level of acrimony between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has grown as the NBA final has unfolded.There were more hits in Game 2 than Game 1, more tussles in Game 3 than Game 2, and Game 4 was loaded with confrontations, sneers, jostling and nastiness.Just the way Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue likes it. He wants to see even more when Game 5 arrives here Monday night.“The first three games, helping guys up off the floor, smiling, talking to guys and — yeah, I didn’t like that,” Lue said Sunday.No one is suggesting downright dirty play, with players undercutting opponents or smacking them or crossing any lines. But niceties? There’s no time for niceties, according to Lue.Article Continued Below“Our mindset has to be winning games and not smiling back and forth or talking and playing,” he said. “I mean, they’re coming right after us, so we have to go after them. I don’t see (how) anything’s funny or anything’s to smile about.“So, hitting and being physical, and just everything they do to us in the first three games, we have to do that. Last game, in Game 4, I thought that’s who we are. Got to be physical. If it’s talking trash or knocking guys on the floor, whatever you got to do, you got to do it.”The Warriors, leading the series 3-1 with a chance to close it out at home Monday, know the Cavaliers are going to try to intimidate them with physical play. That style helped immensely in their season-saving Game 4 win, and it’s the only way they are going to be able to prolong the series another couple of days.