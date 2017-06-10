Cavaliers could use Irving repeat with season still on line

SAN FRANCISCO—Kyrie Irving was close to morose mid-week, crushed by the loss the Cleveland Cavaliers had suffered in a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA final, a gut-wrenching and possibly season-ruining defeat that included his own missed three-pointer in the dying seconds.The magnitude of the setback “hit me in a very deep place,” he said, a blow that would be difficult for many others to overcome.But there seems to be something special about the Cavaliers guard, something deep in his soul that allows him to steel his resolve and find a way to respond, to shine.After that painful loss he rose to unprecedented heights, scoring 40 points and leading the Cavaliers to a 137-116 win over the Golden State Warriors late Friday night, extending his team’s season with Game 5 set for Monday night at Oracle Arena.“He’s just been very special in close-out games,” teammate LeBron James said after Irving made seven three-pointers on 12 attempts to lead Cleveland. “On both sides … He’s just been built for that moment.”Article Continued BelowIrving does have dizzying skills that make him one of the most dangerous point guards in the NBA. He’s not as flashy as some, not as quick as others, not as big as a few, but there is no denying his creativity when it comes to finishing at the basket with either hand, and his shooting stroke when he gets on a roll.The discussion of the very best point guards in the game always centres on Russell Westbrook and James Harden, with John Wall and maybe Isaiah Thomas creeping into the conversation. But discount Irving at your peril, because he has the ability to take over a game.“I said that over and over again, that he’s always been built for the biggest moments, and (Friday) he showed that once again,” James said. “It’s not surprising. He’s just that special.”