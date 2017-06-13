Cavaliers seek emotional rescue in Game 5

OAKLAND—It always becomes more mental than physical as an NBA final drags on. Everyone knows everyone’s plays and proclivities and habits. The secrets have all been discovered, the surprises minimal.There can be minor changes in some strategies, but they are so minuscule that they’re invisible to the average fan: angles of screens, little tweaks to defensive positioning, a minute or two of a different rotation.It is the minutiae of the game, and it plays an important role when a championship is in sight and on the line.“I always say the biggest adjustment in the playoffs that you make is always an emotional one,” Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “You can tweak some things, but are we going to play hard? Are we going to get after it and compete? Or are we going to do what we did (in Game 4 on Friday) night, which is allow three-point shooters to get open, get broken down at the point of attack, give up offensive boards.“That’s up to us. That’s nothing strategic. That’s more competitive-wise.”Article Continued BelowThat ability to be mentally tough in the face of such a grind was a major talking point in the days leading up to Monday’s Game 5 of the final between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.Heaven knows they are familiar with each other’s tactics — four games this year, seven games under much the same circumstances last spring, and a six-game series to decide the 2015 championship.Some of the players have changed and games have evolved but, basically, teams are what they are and coaching and preparation is so advanced that the Warriors probably know Cleveland’s play calls as well as the Cavaliers do, and vice versa.