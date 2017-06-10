Cavaliers stay alive with wild Game 4 win over Warriors

CLEVELAND—Punches to the groin, ejections that weren’t ejections, an offensive display never before seen in the NBA final, and through it all the Cleveland Cavaliers cling to life.In an exhausting and unimaginably eventful game, Cleveland avoided a four-game sweep by beating the Golden State Warriors 137-116 here on a crazy, zany, mixed-up Friday night that will go down as one of the strangest nights in recent NBA final history.The Cavaliers set final records for points in a quarter and a half, and three-pointers with 24.Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia got away with what video showed to be a well-placed punch to the groin of Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert that will surely be reviewed by the league on Saturday.Draymond Green either did or did not get two technical fouls, which would have meant automatic ejection, because the officials or scorers either assessed him one in the first half that he didn’t get, or hit coach Steve Kerr with one in the second half that was announced as Green’s. There were conflicting reports between what highly-respected TV sideline reporter Doris Burke got from the scoring crew and what one of the officials told the television announcers in what was a blemish on an entertaining night.Article Continued BelowA fan in a courtside seat was ejected to prevent an altercation with the Golden State bench at the height of the third-quarter nonsense.And through it all, the Cavaliers find themselves exactly where they were a year ago, down 3-1 heading to Oakland with only a faint chance at repeating as NBA champions.But it’s a chance few thought they would have after a gut-wrenching loss in Game 3, when they gave up the last 11 points and blew a six-point lead with three minutes remaining.