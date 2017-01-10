Celtics join Raptors in slow climb to the top of the East

If you’re a fan of the Toronto Raptors, there’s much to appreciate and admire about the Boston Celtics — and maybe a bit to fear.In the process of developing consistently good NBA franchises, the Celtics are following much the same path the Raptors did, growing internally with a key addition here and there and slowly progressing through the standings.They have been patient with their own players, added bits judiciously, put together a well-balanced and competitive roster without sacrificing the future and are one of those “flavour of the month” teams that everyone is taking notice of.Kind of like the Raptors were for a couple of years before breaking through to final-four status last spring.“They’ve been building, they’re a great team and they keep rising,” Toronto’s DeMarre Carroll said Tuesday morning. “They’re kind of like ourselves, we look like each other in the mirror, we keep building and we keep getting better.”Article Continued BelowBut at some point building has to become breaking through. The Celtics are close to that point but have yet to do it.Boston was seventh in the Eastern Conference with 40 wins two seasons ago, moved up to fifth with 48 wins last year and arrived at the Air Canada Centre for a key regular-season game Tuesday night on pace for a 50-win season.But they haven’t won a playoff series since 2012 and they haven’t been able to usurp the Raptors as Atlantic Division champions. Patience may be a virtue but the Celtics probably need to see more tangible results to stave off the kind of knee-jerk reactions so many teams have to counteract a perception they’ve stalled.

