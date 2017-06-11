Celtics-Lakers doc highlights NBAs uncivil war

His Cleveland Cavaliers are still hanging on by a thread in the NBA final, but LeBron James already tipped his hat to his rival in the lead-up to Friday’s blowout Cleveland win that sent a 3-1 series back to Oakland.Perhaps humbled by the three straight losses that opened the series, James dubbed the Golden State Warriors “the best team in the league the past few years” — a curious thing to say for a guy still trying to beat the Warriors in this rubber match that is their third consecutive meeting in the championship series.James’ words brought to mind how much the NBA has changed over the past few decades. We’ve seen the rise of the three-pointer, the ensuing slow death of the traditional big man, the birth of the super team. And we’ve also seen a massive bump in deferential respect among peers, or at least the illusion thereof.At least that’s one of the changes that jumps out at you when you watch ESPN’s new 30 for 30 documentary on the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, The Best of Enemies. You don’t need to sit through the entire five hours of the three-part film to see umpteen moments of athletic ungraciousness — each of which seems egregious enough by today’s standards to overwhelm a social-media server or two. One generation’s hard foul is another’s capital crime.There’s that time in the 1984 championship series, the first of the three meetings between Larry Bird’s Celtics and Magic Johnson’s Lakers, when a normally mild-mannered Celtic named Kevin McHale clotheslines L.A.’s Kurt Rambis as Rambis drives to the rim. As Jack McCallum, the Sports Illustrated writer who covered the era, notes in the documentary: Today the NBA would have arrested McHale for such an outrage. All those years ago the league didn’t so much as whistle a technical foul.Article Continued BelowBut McHale’s assault on Rambis is hardly the only bit of action that leads to all-out wrestling matches on hardwood floors. There is trash talking to the extreme. The Celtics call the Lakers “Fakers,” not to mention “chokers” and “sissies.” They call Magic Johnson “Tragic Johnson” after Johnson’s late-game hiccups. And the Lakers throw the venom right back. Even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the thinking man’s legend, is seen swinging vicious elbows at Bird.“White boy — I’ll kick your ass!” is the gist of Abdul-Jabbar’s hard-barked warnings in one moment of rage, at least if you believe the present-day retelling of Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell, a noted bleep disturber.As the film’s L.A.-based narrator, the rapper and actor Ice Cube, says in his menacing deadpan: “Speaking for Laker fans, we straight up hated (the Celtics).”