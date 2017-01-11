Celtics Thomas makes himself Mr. Relevant

In the NFL he’s referred to as Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick in that league’s days-long draft of college players, first named for Kelvin Kirk, the 487th selection in the 1976 draft.There’s no cute moniker that applies to Isaiah Thomas and the NBA, even if the Boston Celtic point guard fulfills the necessary requirements.But instead of being a name in the dustbin of history, Thomas has risen from being the last selection in the 2011 NBA draft, No. 60 overall, to someone garnering legitimately all-star consideration in his sixth season.The five-foot-nine Thomas has become a big-time player for the Celtics, averaging 28 points and six assists a game, basically a testament to hard work, regardless of draft status.“He is an example of what this league should be about,” Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey raved Tuesday morning. “A kid drafted what, 60th? His back was against the wall his whole career, now look at him, he’s one of the best players in the league.”Article Continued BelowThomas has been particularly effective in the fourth quarter of games, when he has averaged close to 10 points a game.“He’s the best player in the league in the NBA in the fourth quarter,” Casey said. “He’s proven that.”Thomas has long said he feels he’s had to prove himself repeatedly to overcome his draft position. He was going against another point guard Tuesday who began his career with a chip on his shoulder in Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

