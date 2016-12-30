Centennial Classic 50-50 pot sweetened by $100,000 bonus

When the first fan walks through BMO Field’s doors for Saturday’s Centennial Classic alumni game, the 50/50 pot — normally empty at that time — will already hold $100,000. That six-figure prize, a fitting number to kick of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 100th season, is the guaranteed minimum prize for a weekend-long 50/50 raffle.Set to run during both the alumni game as well as Sunday’s Centennial Classic between the Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings, the jackpot will be the first ever in Ontario to roll over two days, according to Mike Bartlett, the Head of Community Affairs at MLSE.On top of the $100,000, the lucky winner will take home 50 per cent of all the money collected through raffle sales. As of Friday afternoon, more than 60,000 people were expected at BMO Field over the course of the two events. “I don’t know what to expect, to be quite honest,” Barlett told the Star Friday morning. “We are very well-staffed and prepared for excitement.”Article Continued BelowThe MLSE Foundation is putting up the seed money thanks to support from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and with approval from the National Hockey League, which is managing both events.The foundation’s previous 50/50 record came at the World Junior Championship in January 2015, when the jackpot reached more than $90K after rolling over from a morning bronze medal match to a gold medal game that same night.Bartlett won’t put a number on the dollar amount he expects the jackpot to reach this weekend, though he and some of his colleagues are putting friendly wagers on the final tally.

