Charge Blue Jays with an error on Encarnacion: Arthur

In his final moment as a Blue Jay, Edwin Encarnacion let his emotions get the best of him. He was standing at the plate against the Cleveland Indians in the Rogers Centre with one out in the ninth, and the place was full of people standing and chanting his name, the way they had chanted for Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson before him. “Ed-die! Ed-die! Ed-die!” He stood at the plate, and he felt it.“Normally he wouldn’t have swung at those pitches,” translator Josue Peley said afterwards, after Edwin had struck out on three pitches, and delivered his post-game answers in Spanish. “Too much emotion coming out, too much energy. He didn’t get down. He didn’t get sad. He got excited. He tried to do too much. He said, ‘I got emotional. I tried to do too much.’ ”On Thursday night, Edwin Encarnacion signed with Cleveland. The deal was reported as a three-year pact worth $60 million with a $5-million buyout on a possible fourth year — four years and $80 million (all dollars U.S.) if the option is picked up. Or, a slightly worse deal than what the Jays had offered him before free agency began. Whoops.It was the end of a series of miscalculations. You can say that Encarnacion’s agent, Paul Kinzer, misread the market and is offering comical explanations, though that just places him at the top of a long list. You can say the Jays read the market correctly, but making the offer before free agency opened and signing a lesser player three days after free agency began suggests something else, doesn’t it? You can say the Cleveland Indians cleaned right up, and . . . Wait, yes. Cleveland made out like bandits, albeit bandits with a racist mascot. Now small-market Cleveland can add an elite power bat to the switch-hitting, smart-pitching, slick-defending, manager-of-the-gods outfit that knocked the Toronto Blue Jays out and came within a play or two of the World Series. Between Boston and Cleveland, the favourites in the American League are well-established, and formidable.Article Continued BelowAs for the Jays, well, this is Plan B. You can forgive president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins for not wanting to grind into the future with a roster full of guys in their 30s. You can accept that this team’s ownership treats the team like a business, while its fans treat it like a passion play. You can see how the Jays are not, and may never be, as big as their market. Life is about limitations, if that’s how you want to look at it.But this didn’t have to happen. The Jays made their four-year offer before the market opened with a deadline, and if you were Edwin Encarnacion what do you take from that? You have waited for free agency your entire life, and your agent is telling you there’s more money out there, and the Jays are saying: take it or leave it, very soon. Does that sound like a team that really wants you? Does that sound like home?No, it doesn’t. If Toronto had shown patience, maybe this deal could have circled back to Toronto. But even in a market full of bats, the Jays didn’t wait. They made their offer, waited five days, and signed Kendrys Morales to a three-year, $33-million deal. Morales is a worse bat, a near-pure DH, a slow runner, and all of six months younger than Encarnacion. Edwin was emotional about Toronto. His franchise didn’t return the favour.

