Chargers relocating to Los Angeles for 2017 NFL season

The San Diego Chargers are headed to Los Angeles and will begin play there next season, the team announced Thursday.The announcement Thursday morning by Dean Spanos, the team’s chairman, came one day after Spanos informed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and several fellow owners Wednesday that he planned to exercise the franchise’s option, granted last year by the owners, to join the Rams in Los Angeles.“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season,” Spanos wrote in a letter posted on the team’s website.“San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years.“But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers,” Spanos wrote.Article Continued BelowSpanos told Goodell and the owners of his decision after the Chargers’ situation in San Diego remained unchanged by events of Wednesday’s meeting in New York of owners on the league’s stadium and finance committees, according to a person familiar with the thinking of team officials, who spoke Wednesday night on the condition of anonymity because the Chargers had made no formal public announcement at that point of their intention to relocate.The Chargers had a staff meeting scheduled Thursday at which Spanos addressed team employees.Two other people familiar with the league’s inner workings said Wednesday that Spanos had told several owners and some league leaders that he planned to take his team to L.A. They said that intention had been clear to the sport’s leaders in recent weeks.

