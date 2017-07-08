BOWMANVILLE — One of Canada’s most successful international road racers, Scott Maxwell of Toronto, might be making his last start as a competitive racing driver Saturday when he and co-driver Jack Roush Jr. line up for the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park aboard a Ford Mustang GT4.But then again, he might not.Maxwell, 53, who has won more championships than you can count in everything from single-seat formula cars to all-powerful prototype sports cars, acknowledged during an interview with the Star on Friday that the end of the line is near. But exactly when he’ll reach it remains uncertain.“I thought after I won (with co-drivers) the 12 Hours of Sebring this year that it (his race-driving career) was over,” he said. “But here I am, so how long it will go on, I don’t really know.”The Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge featuring Maxwell, Roush Jr., and other international stars like Spencer Pumpelly and Robin Lidell, is the Saturday headline race of the Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix weekend at CTMP, a.k.a. Mosport. The two-hour sprint, which will feature a mandatory mid-race pit stop for fuel, fresh tires and a driver-change, will go to the post at 2:50 p.m.Article Continued BelowThe main event, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race featuring the prototype Cadillacs, Mazdas, Nissans and the specially prepared Corvettes, BMWs, Lexus’ and so-on, will go to the post on Sunday at noon.Maxwell has enjoyed a long and varied career as a test and development driver as well as a race driver. He is Markham-based Multimatic Inc.’s chief test driver and was instrumental in the development of the top-secret Ford GT race car. He is acknowledged to be the test driver responsible for turning the Ford Mustang into the powerful force it’s become in the world of international racing.In fact, it’s precisely because of that involvement that he’s found himself on a tight schedule this weekend.