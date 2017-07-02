Chile have something to prove in Confederations Cup final

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—Arturo Vidal and Chile want to be the unofficial world champions.It may be only the Confederations Cup on the line when Chile faces Germany in Sunday’s final, but the combative midfielder wants to claim the bragging rights over his German teammates at Bayern Munich.It could be the third title in as many years for Chile’s golden generation of players. They racked up Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in both finals, and defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on penalties in Wednesday’s Confederations Cup semifinal.Read more:After Confederations Cup exit, return to Russia in 2018 is tough for Cameroon, New ZealandArticle Continued Below“We have proven our value on the pitch. We beat Argentina, which is one of the best teams and a few days ago we beat Portugal, the European champion,” Vidal said. “So tomorrow, if we win we will be the best team in the world.”Germany coach Joachim Loew said Chile was far outperforming expectations.“We wonder about how so many good players come from Chile,” he said. “If such a small country can take such a prominent role in football … that’s a great, great achievement”