Chile says it will consider joint bid for 2026 World Cup

KAZAN, RUSSIA—Chile says it will consider bidding to host the 2026 World Cup with some of its South American neighbours.Speaking in Russia ahead of Chile’s Confederations Cup game against Germany on Thursday, the president of the Chilean football federation said that he wants to begin discussions to analyze the possibility of making the bid.“We will consider the possibility of doing it together with other countries, it can be with two countries or three countries,” federation president Arturo Salah said Tuesday in Moscow. “We’ll have to see. The bidding period is open. We have to see if there is any possibility of partnering with some of our neighbours and see if we can make a bid.”Read more: Canada, U.S. and Mexico launch World Cup bidArticle Continued BelowExpanded World Cup on the agenda for FIFAWorld Cup soccer in Canada might be just the start: FeschukSalah did not elaborate on his plans or if he had already contacted any other country in South America about the subject.