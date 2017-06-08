Christine Sinclair puts spotlight on Canadas young soccer talent

WINNIPEG—Christine Sinclair always has the spotlight on her, but the veteran captain says soccer fans should keep an eye on her young, talented teammates.When Canada’s national women’s squad takes on Costa Rica Thursday in a friendly at Winnipeg’s Investors Group Field, the roster will include a pair of 21-year-old best friends who earn good paycheques playing with high-calibre French clubs.Kadeisha Buchanan’s Olympique Lyonnais team defeated Ashley Lawrence’s Paris Saint-Germain squad 7-6 on penalty kicks in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final on June 1. The score was tied 0-0 after 120 minutes.“Any young player on our team, they’re world-class,” said Sinclair, who turns 34 next week. “Their potential is absolutely limitless.”That includes speedy forward Deanne Rose, who will hit the field running when the fifth-ranked Canadians try to add to their overall 10-0 record against 30th-ranked Costa Rica.Article Continued Below“Deanne Rose, she’s what (18 years old) and she’s like the fastest person in the world, so maybe keep an eye on her, too,” Sinclair said with a laugh at a press conference this week.Winnipeg-born teammate Desiree Scott added with a smile: “If you can.”Sinclair was exaggerating when she described Rose as the fastest in the world, but a team staffer said Rose has been clocked running at a top speed of 30.5 kilometres per hour in team testing.